Atletico files FIFA case against Barcelona over Griezmann

ZURICH — Atletico Madrid has filed a complaint with FIFA over Barcelona's public pursuit of forward Antoine Griezmann.

FIFA says it "can confirm that we have received a complaint from Atletico Madrid concerning the said matter."

Griezmann is under contract to Atletico through June 2022. Manchester United was reportedly interested in signing the France international in the off-season , before he extended his contract by one year.

Barcelona officials have reportedly met with members of Griezmann's family about a deal at the end of the season.

Though clubs can report possible illegal approaches to FIFA, it is rare for any case to lead to disciplinary sanctions.