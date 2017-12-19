Bradley Beal scores 26 as Wizards beat Pelicans 116-106

WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 26 points, Mike Scott had a season-high 24 and the Washington Wizards beat the New Orleans Pelicans 116-106 on Tuesday night.

John Wall added 18 points and 10 assists, helping Washington win for the third time in four games. Marcin Gortat had 10 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots.

New Orleans got another big game from Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, but the Pelicans dropped their second straight after alternating losses and wins in their first nine games in December. Davis scored 37 points, and Cousins finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

After New Orleans tied it at 61 early in the third quarter, the Wizards went on a 24-5 run to take an 85-66 lead with 1:23 to play.

Beal added two 3-pointers to make it 91-68 just before the end of the third quarter.

It was a welcome change of pace for Washington after struggling to put teams away of late. In two wins last week against Memphis and the Los Angeles Clippers, the Wizards surrendered sizable second-half leads before holding on.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Davis, who turned his left ankle late in the fourth quarter of Friday night's loss at Denver, injured his right wrist late in the second quarter. X-rays were taken at halftime, and he returned after missing the first four minutes of the third quarter. . Coach Alvin Gentry was assessed a technical foul midway through the second quarter.

Wizards: F Otto Porter sat out for the second straight game with a bruised right hip. . In the first half, New Orleans shot 24 free throws and Washington just five.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At Orlando on Friday.