Canadian Duvernay-Tardif looking to help Chiefs earn another AFC West title

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76) celebrates after a field goal by kicker Cairo Santos (5), during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Kansas City, Mo. on Nov. 6, 2016. Tardif is opening up big holes for Kansas City's running backs as the Chiefs rush toward an NFL playoff berth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ed Zurga

Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif wants to take care of business Sunday afternoon.

The Kansas City Chiefs (8-6) can clinch a second straight AFC West title with a home win over the Miami Dolphins (6-8).

The Chiefs can also cement the division crown with a loss should the New York Jets (5-9) beat or tie the Los Angeles Chargers (7-7) Sunday.

However, the six-foot-five, 321-pound Duvernay-Tardif, the Chiefs' starting right guard, wants to secure the conference title before the Chiefs' rabid home fans.

The native of Mont-Sainte-Hilaire, Que., is in his fourth season with the Chiefs after being selected in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL draft out of McGill University.

Duvernay-Tardif, 26, is continuing his medical school studies during his NFL career and hopes to finish his degree following the '17 season.

