Maple Leafs kick off new century with blowout win over Hurricanes

The Maple Leafs launched themselves into their second century with an 8-1 slump-busting win Tuesday afternoon over the Carolina Hurricanes.

It was the Leafs’ first win in four games and featured Mitch Marner’s first goal in 16 games, Leo Komarov’s first goal in nine and William Nylander’s first in eight.

James van Riemsdyk — named the 100th best player in Maple Leafs history last year — fittingly scored the 20,000th goal in franchise history, part of a four-goal first period.

Connor Carrick, Kasperi Kapanen, Patrick Marleau and Tyler Bozak also scored for Toronto, which had their way with the Hurricanes, firing 35 shots at goaltender Scott Darling. Bozak and Marner also each had three assists.

Carolina’s Jeff Skinner got the only goal among the 33 shots against Frederik Andersen.

The Leafs wore throwback Toronto Arena sweaters for the game, held in the afternoon to draw children to the Air Canada Centre while at the same time commemorating the first game played in NHL history 100 years ago.