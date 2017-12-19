Napoli beats Udinese 1-0 to reach Italian Cup quarterfinals

NAPLES, Italy — Serie A leader Napoli progressed to the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup by beating Udinese 1-0 on Tuesday.

Substitute Lorenzo Insigne scored 18 minutes from time.

Napoli will face Atalanta or Sassuolo on Jan. 2.

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri rested some senior players, including Insigne and Dries Mertens, but was forced to introduce them early in the second half.

The duo combined in the 72nd minute, with Mertens threading a ball through for Insigne to beat Udinese goalkeeper Simone Scuffet with a precise low shot into the bottom right corner.

Napoli also hit the post through Adam Ounas.