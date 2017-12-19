New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 1st ODI vs. West Indies

WHANGAREI, New Zealand — New Zealand won the toss against the West Indies and elected to bowl first in the first one-day cricket international at Cobham Oval on Wednesday.

Both teams included a player on debut. New Zealand named legspinner Todd Astle to his first ODI after his two tests and two Twenty20s, while the West Indies named fast bowler Ronsford Beaton to his first international match in any format.

Captain Jason Holder returned to the West Indies lineup after missing the second test against New Zealand while under suspension for his team's slow over rate in the first test. Star opener Chris Gayle was named in his first match on this tour of New Zealand.

Allrounder Doug Bracewell has been recalled to the New Zealand team for his first match since October 2016 after injuries and disciplinary issues. Bracewell was convicted of his third drink-driving offence in May and sentenced to community service. He told the court he chose to drive home from a party because he was concerned for his sick parrot.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson will play his seventh ODI and his first since February.

Lineups:

New Zealand: Colin Munro, George Worker, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Todd Astle, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.