Problems with goal-line technology system in French league

ZURICH — FIFA says it has been informed of glitches in the 2014 World Cup goal-line technology system during games in France.

Soccer's governing body says it has yet to decide whether GoalControl will be used in Russia at a second World Cup.

FIFA's statement followed the French league warning GoalControl in a meeting Tuesday the contract could be terminated at the end of the season.

The French league says it wants improvements after expressing "dissatisfaction with the failures" in several matches.

Goal-line technology entered soccer after a goal was wrongly disallowed at the 2010 World Cup. FIFA is focused on fast-tracking the next phase of technology — video assistant referees — for the 2018 World Cup.