Sixers C Embiid sidelined by back injury
Philadelphia 76ers
Embiid did not travel with the team to Chicago for Monday's 117-115 loss to the Bulls. He was expected to play against the Kings on the second night of back-to-back games, but coach Brett Brown said the team's medical staff advised him to keep the 7-foot
The injury has kept Embiid out for four of the last six games. Brown says Embiid's back "is still a little bit sore."
Embiid is averaging 24.1 points and 11 rebounds.
