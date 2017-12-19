Starc has heel bruise, still doubtful for 4th Ashes test

MELBOURNE, Australia — Scans on Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc's right heel show only bruising, but the leading wicket-taker in the Ashes remains in doubt for the fourth test against England.

Cricket Australia said Wednesday that lefthander Starc, who sustained the injury on the fourth day of the Perth test where Australia regained the Ashes, would travel with the squad to Melbourne.

It also said Starc, who has taken 19 wickets in the series at an average of 21.05, would be re-assessed before the start of the match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Dec. 26.