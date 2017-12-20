Bears place linebacker Pernell McPhee on injured reserve
A
A
Share via Email
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have placed linebacker Pernell McPhee on injured reserve.
After having
McPhee left Saturday's loss at Detroit because of a shoulder injury — an ailment that kept him out of the previous game. The veteran missed the first six games in 2016 following surgery on his left knee, and he had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in July.
The Bears also signed linebacker Jonathan Anderson on Wednesday. Chicago (4-10) hosts winless Cleveland on Sunday.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
How to register to receive $25 Loblaw card after bread price-fixing arrangement admission
-
Barry Sherman was under investigation for breaking lobbying rules
-
'Slow down:' Nearly 30 collisions reported in Halifax area after black ice forms Wednesday