Dolphins TE Thomas and G Bushrod placed on injured reserve

DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins tight end Julius Thomas and guard Jermon Bushrod have been placed on injured reserve and will miss the final two games.

Tight end Thomas Duarte was activated Wednesday from the practice squad, and tackle Eric Smith was activated from injured reserve.

Thomas hurt his foot in last week's loss at Buffalo. Bushrod missed the past four games because of a foot injury after starting the first 10 games.

