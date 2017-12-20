Former Czech Republic, Arsenal midfielder Rosicky retires

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Former Czech Republic captain Tomas Rosicky, known for his playmaking qualities as "The Little Mozart," has retired from soccer.

The 37-year-old midfielder announced his decision on Wednesday, ending the career of one of the most talented Czech players in decades. His career has been marred by repeated injuries.

Rosicky says "I have no injury problem, it's my personal decision."

Rosicky last played for Sparta Prague, where he also started his career. He signed a two-year contract in 2016 after 10 years with Arsenal in the Premier League.

He moved to Borussia Dortmund in January 2001 after three seasons with Sparta for a then-record transfer fee in the Bundesliga.