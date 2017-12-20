Mariners sign right-hander Juan Nicasio to 2-year deal

SEATTLE — The Mariners have signed reliever Juan Nicasio to a two-year contract, giving Seattle another hard-throwing arm out of its bullpen.

Seattle announced the signing on Tuesday after Nicasio completed a physical. The deal was agreed upon during the winter meetings last week in Florida. Seattle's 40-man roster is now at 39.

Nicasio, 31, spent the 2017 season with three teams in the National League, posting a 2.61 ERA in 76 appearances. The appearances were a career high and tied for the most in the NL.

The right-hander spent most of the season with Pittsburgh before stints with Philadelphia (two games) and St. Louis (nine games). He was 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA and four saves in his nine appearances with the Cardinals.

Nicasio started his career with Colorado and pitched with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2015 season. While he struggled early in his career, Nicasio has posted a 2.70 ERA in his past 99 relief appearances.

