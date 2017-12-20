NFL Network executive David Eaton resigns

NEW YORK — NFL Network executive David Eaton has resigned amid complaints about a hostile work environment for female employees — and a history of sexually explicit conversations on Twitter.

As the vice-president and executive editor of NFL Media, the 53-year-old Eaton was in charge of news operations at the television channel and NFL.com.

"Last night David Eaton tendered his resignation from NFL Media effective immediately," the network said in a statement Wednesday.

Deadspin first reported Eaton's Twitter history and resignation.

According to screen shots of his account reviewed by The New York Times, the newspaper said Eaton engaged in sexually explicit conversations with accounts that belonged to adult-film actresses, as well as accounts in which users identified themselves as prostitutes and paid escorts.