Oladipo, balanced Pacers pull away from Atlanta 105-95
ATLANTA — Victor Oladipo scored 23 points, Myles Turner had 20 and the Indiana Pacers beat the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 on Wednesday night.
Bojan Bogdanovic had 19 points as Indiana won for the second time in five games. The Pacers rallied from a sluggish start to shoot 48.8
Atlanta has yet to win consecutive games this season and dropped to 7-24. The Hawks bench outscored Indiana's 46-28, led by 18 points and nine rebounds from John Collins. Marco Belinelli added 13 points off the bench, and Kent Bazemore led Atlanta's starters with 13.
The Hawks led by nine points during the first quarter but trailed 53-51 at halftime as the Pacers shot 52.4
TIP-INS
Pacers: Indiana turned the ball over on two of its first three possessions but finished with a season-low nine turnovers. ... Indiana failed to make at least 10 3-pointers (7-of-21) for the fourth consecutive game after making 10 or more in five straight.
Hawks: Coach Mike Budenholzer said the team hopes to have forward/
UP NEXT
Pacers: Will play host to the Nets on Saturday night.
Hawks: Visit Thunder on Friday night.
