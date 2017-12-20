Oladipo, balanced Pacers pull away from Atlanta 105-95

ATLANTA — Victor Oladipo scored 23 points, Myles Turner had 20 and the Indiana Pacers beat the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 on Wednesday night.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 19 points as Indiana won for the second time in five games. The Pacers rallied from a sluggish start to shoot 48.8 per cent .

Atlanta has yet to win consecutive games this season and dropped to 7-24. The Hawks bench outscored Indiana's 46-28, led by 18 points and nine rebounds from John Collins. Marco Belinelli added 13 points off the bench, and Kent Bazemore led Atlanta's starters with 13.

The Hawks led by nine points during the first quarter but trailed 53-51 at halftime as the Pacers shot 52.4 per cent over the first two quarters. Indiana never trailed in the second half and stretched the lead to 20 before Atlanta scored the final 10 points of the game.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Indiana turned the ball over on two of its first three possessions but finished with a season-low nine turnovers. ... Indiana failed to make at least 10 3-pointers (7-of-21) for the fourth consecutive game after making 10 or more in five straight.

Hawks: Coach Mike Budenholzer said the team hopes to have forward/ centre Mike Muscala (ankle) play a couple games with Erie of the G-League before he returns to the team. Muscala has missed 21 of 30 games with a sprained left ankle. ... Atlanta entered third in the NBA shooting 38.3 per cent on 3-pointers, but on Wednesday the Hawks made just 8 of 29 (27.6 per cent ). ... Center Miles Plumlee scored a season-high 10 points with four dunks.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Will play host to the Nets on Saturday night.

Hawks: Visit Thunder on Friday night.

___