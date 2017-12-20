Orioles closer Zach Britton tears right Achilles tendon
A
A
Share via Email
BALTIMORE — Orioles closer Zach Britton has torn his right Achilles tendon in
Baltimore executive
Britton had 15 saves and a 2.89 ERA with the Orioles this past season. In 2016, had a 0.54 ERA and was perfect in save opportunities with a major league-leading 47.
The left-hander, who turns 30 on Friday, is arbitration eligible after making $11.4 million last season. Britton can become a free agent after next season, which made him a strong trade candidate before the injury.
Britton has converted 135 of 145 save opportunities since becoming the Orioles' closer in 2014.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
How to register to receive $25 Loblaw card after bread price-fixing arrangement admission
-
'Slow down:' Nearly 30 collisions reported in Halifax area after black ice forms Wednesday
-
Barry Sherman was under investigation for breaking lobbying rules
-