Premier League club Swansea fires coach Clement

SWANSEA, Wales — Swansea has fired Paul Clement just before the manager completed a year in charge of the Premier League club.

Clement's departure comes with the South Wales team bottom of the standings approaching the halfway point of the season, four points from safety.

Clement left his role as assistant coach at Bayern Munich to succeed Bob Bradley at Swansea in early January.

