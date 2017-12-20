Premier League club Swansea fires coach Clement
A
A
Share via Email
SWANSEA, Wales — Swansea has fired Paul Clement just before the manager completed a year in charge of the Premier League club.
Clement's departure comes with the South Wales team bottom of the standings approaching the halfway point of the season, four points from safety.
Clement left his role as assistant coach at Bayern Munich to succeed Bob Bradley at Swansea in early January.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
How to register to receive $25 Loblaw card after bread price-fixing arrangement admission
-
Barry Sherman was under investigation for breaking lobbying rules
-
'Slow down:' Nearly 30 collisions reported in Halifax area after black ice forms Wednesday