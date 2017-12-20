Red Wings' Abdelkader fined $5,000 for spearing Islander
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Detroit Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader has been fined $5,000 by the NHL for spearing New York Islanders
The league's department of player safety handed down the fine Wednesday.
The incident occurred in the first period of the Red Wings' 6-3 win over the Islanders. Abdelkader was assessed a minor penalty for slashing.
The fine is the highest allowed under NHL rules. The money is designated to go to the players' emergency assistance fund.
___
More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Barry Sherman was under investigation for breaking lobbying rules
-
'Unethical and cruel': Elderly couple forced to separate after 73 years, days before Christmas
-
How to register to receive $25 Loblaw card after bread price-fixing arrangement admission
-
Barry and Honey Sherman deaths probe: What happened inside that mansion?