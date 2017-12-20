Theodore's goal with 2.3 seconds left lifts Vegas over Tampa

LAS VEGAS — Shea Theodore snapped a tie with 2.3 seconds left and the Vegas Golden Knights scored four power-play goals Tuesday night, ending Tampa Bay's seven-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Lightning.

It was Vegas' third straight win and seventh in eight games. This one came against the top team in the league — Tampa Bay leads the NHL with 50 points.

The expansion Golden Knights are 14-2-1 at home, tying them with Washington and the New York Rangers for the most home wins in the NHL.

Erik Haula, James Neal and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Vegas, while Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 35 shots.

The Lightning, who wrapped up a four-game road trip against Western Conference foes, dropped to 12-2-0 against teams from the West.

Victor Hedman, Steven Stamkos and Vladislav Namestnikov scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves.

The Lightning took some time to set up the first goal, but after they lured Vegas' defenders to one side of Fleury, Stamkos one-timed Victor Hedman's pass to give Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead.

Namestnikov made it 2-0 after he took a no-look pass from Nikita Kucherov, backed his way into the crease and reached around Fleury to punch it in.

Neal cut Tampa Bay's lead in half midway through the second period when he took a feed from David Perron at the side of the net, spun and fired a wrist shot under the arm of Vasilevskiy to make it 2-1. It was Neal's fifth goal in his last seven games.

Marchessault tied it late in the second period with his 50th career goal, a one-timer off a stunning pass from Perron. It was also Marchessault's 100th NHL point.

Haula gave Vegas its first lead early in the third when he deflected Theodore's shot from the point past Vasilevskiy. Hedman tied it with less than four minutes left, sneaking one past Fleury from the circle.

NOTES: Fleury is two games shy of 700 in his career. ... Stamkos has at least one point in 24 of 33 games this season.

