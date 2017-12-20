Sports

Turkey seeks jail term for NBA player for insulting Erdogan

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter (00) prevents Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard (12) from scoring during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter (00) prevents Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard (12) from scoring during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says prosecutors are seeking more than four years in prison for NBA player Enes Kanter on charges of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Anadolu Agency says an indictment prepared by the Istanbul chief prosecutor's office accuses the New York Knicks player of insulting the president in a series of tweets he posted in May and June 2016.

Kanter, who is in the United States, would be tried in absentia.

The player is a vocal supporter of Fethullah Gulen, the U.S.-based cleric blamed by Turkey for last year's failed military coup.

Kanter was detained in Romania on May 20 because his Turkish passport was cancelled . He said he was able to return to the United States after American officials intervened.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NBA, sports

Most Popular