Westbrook scores 24, leads Thunder to 107-79 win over Jazz

OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook had 24 points and 10 rebounds to help the Oklahoma City Thunder roll past the Utah Jazz 107-79 on Wednesday night.

Westbrook made 10 of 13 shots and had seven assists and four steals.

Oklahoma City has won eight of 11 after a rough start to the season. The Thunder (16-15) are above .500 for the first time since early November.

Paul George scored 10 of his 18 points in the third quarter and Carmelo Anthony also scored 18 for Oklahoma City.

Rodney Hood scored 17 points for the Jazz, who have lost six of seven.

Breakout rookie Donovan Mitchell sat out with a right big toe contusion. Through 31 games, he led the Jazz with 17.7 points per game. The Jazz already were without centre Rudy Gobert, who missed his third straight game with a left knee ligament strain/bone bruise.

Westbrook scored 20 points in the first half to help the Thunder take a 53-37 lead at the break. Oklahoma City shot 54 per cent in the first half, despite George and Anthony combining to make just 4 of 14 shots.

The Thunder, who have struggled in the third quarter this season, took charge this time. George exploded to the rim, then fully extended his arm back before dunking over Derrick Favours to give the Thunder a 62-44 lead. The Thunder continued to pour it on and led 87-60 at the end of the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Starters made two field goals in the first quarter. ... Former Thunder G Thabo Sefolosha scored 12 points in 25 minutes as a reserve. He got a loud ovation when he entered the game.

Thunder: Led 25-9 at the end of the first quarter and held the Jazz to 4-for-18 shooting. ... Westbrook had four steals in the first half. ... C Steven Adams returned from concussion protocol and had 11 points and nine rebounds. ... Westbrook scored a season-high 38 points in his previous game, a win over the Denver Nuggets.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Play at San Antonio on Thursday night.

Thunder: Host Atlanta on Friday night.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP .

