Calgary forfeits six U Sports hockey games due to ineligible player

EDMONTON — The University of Calgary's men's hockey program has forfeited six of its conference games during the 2017-18 season, Canada West announced Thursday.

Calgary will forfeit games played on Oct. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21 after the Dinos self-disclosed an ineligible player.

The eligibility issue was submitted by the Dinos earlier this month to U Sports after Calgary discovered a student-athlete did not meet U Sports eligibility regulations.

U Sports may apply additional sanctions upon completion of its process in the New Year

The six forfeited games will be recorded as 1-0 results for Calgary's opponents. Individual player statistics from the games will remain intact.

Calgary lost eight points in total and fell from fourth to seventh in the updated Canada West standings.