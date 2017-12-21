England pair Daly, Hughes to miss start of 6 Nations
LONDON — England will be without winger Elliot Daly and No. 8 Nathan Hughes for a significant period of its Six Nations title
Both players were hurt playing for English club Wasps in the European Champions Cup on Sunday.
Wasps said Daly has a sprained ankle and requires up to 12 weeks of rehabilitation, while Hughes will take up to 10 weeks to recover from a knee problem.
The Six Nations begins on the first weekend of February.