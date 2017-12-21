Giants-Cardinals Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Giants, Cardinals were in NFL or NFC East together from 1950-2001, playing each other twice a year (with two exceptions). ... Giants QB Eli Manning returns to scene of Super Bowl MVP performance vs. New England in 2008. ... Manning has 13 consecutive 3,000-yard passing seasons, tying brother Peyton for third-longest streak in NFL history. Brett Favre did it for 18 straight seasons, Drew Brees 14. ... Manning's 434 yards passing last week vs. Eagles was his ninth career 400-yard game. ... Orleans Darkwa's four rushing TDs through Week 15 are most by Giants RB in single season since 2014. ... Giants are 3-2 playing on Christmas Eve since 1989. ... New York allowed 106 points combined in losses to NFC West teams 49ers (31-23), Rams (51-17) and Seahawks (24-7). ...Giants one of three teams (along with Bears and Patriots) that Arizona has not beaten at University of Phoenix Stadium. ... Cardinals have faced Giants more times than any other team. ... Series dates to 1926, Cardinals' third oldest behind Bears, Packers. ... Arizona loss would clinch second straight losing season after three winning years since coach Bruce Arians arrived. ... At 34, Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald needs eight catches and 18 yards to become oldest player to have 100 receptions, 1,000 yards receiving in single season. ... Arizona Pro Bowl OLB Chandler Jones leads NFL in sacks (15), 1 1-2 behind Cardinals franchise record by Simeon Rice in 1999 ... Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson has made Pro Bowl in each of his seven NFL seasons, first on special teams, last six as CB. ... Arizona has gone 10 quarters without TD. ... Cardinals return to Drew Stanton at QB after Blaine Gabbert went 2-3 as starter. Stanton is 7-4 as starter for Arizona, 1-1 this season. ... Arians needs one victory to tie Ken Whisenhunt for most in Cardinals history at 49. .... Fantasy Tip: Manning has completed 68 of 103 passes (66 per cent ) in two starts since one-game benching for 662 yards, four TDs, three interceptions.