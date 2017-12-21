Grey Cup-champion Argonauts re-sign Canadian fullback Declan Cross

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed Canadian fullback Declan Cross to a contract extension through the 2020 season Thursday.

“Declan was a big part of our team’s success in 2017,” Toronto GM Jim Popp said in a statement. "On and off the field, he is a true team player who leads by example.

"He took a big step forward this past season and we look forward to working with him as he continues to develop and progress as an exciting football player and great teammate.”