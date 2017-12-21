Kiradech withdraws with injury, secures Masters spot

PAK CHONG, Thailand — Kiradech Aphibarnrat has withdrawn from an Asian Tour satellite event with a back injury, meaning the Thai golfer will finish the year at No. 49 in the world and earn an invitation to the Masters.

Kiradech is No. 51 this week and was projected to move to No. 49 provided he didn't play. However, he qualified for the Boonchu Ruangkit Championship, named after an esteemed player and pioneer in the development of Thai golf. By adding the tournament, Kiradech would have needed a top-10 finish to secure his spot in the Masters.