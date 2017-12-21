Raiders-Eagles Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Raiders beat Eagles in Super Bowl following 1980 season. ... Oakland's Derek Carr joined Dan Marino, Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson, Andrew Luck as only QBs with at least 100 TD passes in first four seasons in NFL. ... RB Marshawn Lynch has 388 scrimmage yards and three TDs in three games vs. Eagles. ... WR Michael Crabtree has 25 TDs since 2015, fifth in NFL. ... Pro Bowl DE Khalil Mack seeks sack in sixth straight game. ... Oakland LB Bruce Irvin has five sacks, two forced fumbles in past four games. ... Eagles secure NFC's No. 1 seed with a win or loss by Vikings at Packers. ... Eagles have first-round bye for only sixth time since 1970 and first since 2004. ... Eagles need 37 points to set franchise record for most points in single season. ... QB Nick Foles tied NFL record with seven TD passes in last meeting vs. Raiders. ... WR Alshon Jeffery leads team with nine receiving TDs, including seven in last seven games. ... Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz (8), Trey Burton (5) and Brent Celek (1) have 14 TDs combined, most by tight ends in one season in team history. ... Three-headed rushing attack of LeGarrette Blount (717), Jay Ajayi (356) and Corey Clement (307) has combined for 1,380 yards rushing and seven TDs. ... DE Brandon Graham has career-best 9 1/2 sacks. ... Fantasy Tip: Jeffery has been TD machine and already seems to be in sync with Foles.