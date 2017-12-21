Rams-Titans Capsule
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES RAMS (10-4) at TENNESSEE (8-6)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Rams by 4
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Los Angeles 9-5, Tennessee 6-7-1
SERIES RECORD — Rams lead 7-5
LAST MEETING — Titans beat Rams 28-21, Nov. 3, 2013
LAST WEEK — Rams beat Seahawks 42-7; Titans lost to 49ers 25-23
AP PRO32 RANKING — Rams No. 5, Titans No. 16
RAMS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (7), PASS (12)
RAMS
TITANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (13), PASS (25)
TITANS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Rams can clinch first NFC West title since 2003 with win. Losses by Atlanta, Carolina and Detroit give Los Angeles playoff berth. ... Titans can clinch playoff berth with win combined with losses by both Baltimore and Buffalo. ... Rams' Todd Gurley first RB in NFL since 2010 with three-plus TDs rushing and TD receiving in same game, accomplished last week. Gurley also first RB in NFL with four overall TDs in game since 2015. ... Rams QB Jared Goff averaging 261.7 yards passing with five TDs and no interceptions in past three games vs. AFC. ... Rams rookie WR Cooper Kupp has 323 yards receiving in past four games. Kupp leads NFL rookies with 804 yards receiving and is first among rookie receivers with 58 catches. ... Rams DT Aaron Donald tied career high with three sacks last week. Donald has seven sacks, three forced fumbles and fumble recovery in past five road games. ... Rams'
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL