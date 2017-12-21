Rams-Titans Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Rams can clinch first NFC West title since 2003 with win. Losses by Atlanta, Carolina and Detroit give Los Angeles playoff berth. ... Titans can clinch playoff berth with win combined with losses by both Baltimore and Buffalo. ... Rams' Todd Gurley first RB in NFL since 2010 with three-plus TDs rushing and TD receiving in same game, accomplished last week. Gurley also first RB in NFL with four overall TDs in game since 2015. ... Rams QB Jared Goff averaging 261.7 yards passing with five TDs and no interceptions in past three games vs. AFC. ... Rams rookie WR Cooper Kupp has 323 yards receiving in past four games. Kupp leads NFL rookies with 804 yards receiving and is first among rookie receivers with 58 catches. ... Rams DT Aaron Donald tied career high with three sacks last week. Donald has seven sacks, three forced fumbles and fumble recovery in past five road games. ... Rams' defence has forced seven turnovers on opening drives this season. ... Titans have 26 sacks over past five games. ... Titans second in NFL in fewest plays 20 yards or longer allowed this season with 36. ... Titans lead AFC, third in NFL, holding opponents to 87.2 yards rushing per game. ... Titans QB Marcus Mariota threw two TDs with no interceptions with 110.8 passer rating last week. Mariota in past three home games vs. NFC averaging 253.7 yards passing with eight TDs and one interception, with 112 rating. ... Titans RB Derrick Henry has 375 yards rushing in fourth quarter, second most in NFL. ... Titans TE Delanie Walker has TD catch in three of past four games. ... Titans LB Wesley Woodyard one of two NFL players with 100-plus tackles and at least five sacks. ... Titans S Kevin Byard tied for second in NFL with six interceptions. ... Fantasy Tip: With Titans so good at stopping run, Goff will have chance to pass away.