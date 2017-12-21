Seahawks-Cowboys Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Winner stays alive in NFC wild-card race, loser eliminated. ... Seahawks have made playoffs five straight years. ... Seahawks have lost two straight. Last three-game losing streak in December was 2010, when they made playoffs at 7-9, beat New Orleans at home, lost divisional game at Chicago. ... QB Russell Wilson ranks second in NFL with 30 passing TDs, has NFL-record 18 TDs in fourth quarter. He leads team with 521 yards rushing. ... Since 2015, WR Doug Baldwin one of four with at least 3,000 yards receiving, 25 TDs. ... TE Jimmy Graham tied for third with nine TD catches. ... DE Michael Bennett has 3 1/2 sacks, seven tackles for loss in past seven road games. ... Since entering league in 2010, S Earl Thomas tied for second with 25 INTs. ... DE Frank Clark had sack and forced fumble against Rams, has three sacks in past three games. ... CB Shaquill Griffin tied for NFC rookie lead with 13 pass breakups. ... Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott returns from six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations. Elliott averaged 127 rushing yards with five TDs rushing, 72-yard TD catch in four games before suspension. ... Since entering league last season, Dak Prescott leads all NFL QBs with 12 rushing TDs. ... WR Dez Bryant, TE Jason Witten each with two TD catches in past three games. ... DE DeMarcus Lawrence ranks third in NFL with 13 1/2 sacks, was just elected to first Pro Bowl. .. LB Sean Lee has 30 tackles in two games since three-game absence for hamstring injury. ... Rookie CB Chidobe Awuzie has six pass breakups in past three games. He has played four straight games after missing six of first nine with hamstring issues. ... Fantasy Tip: Easiest one of year: if you're still alive and you've had Elliott stashed, put him back in lineup.