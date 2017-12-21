Vikings LT Reiff's ankle improves; questionable vs Packers

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings left tackle Riley Reiff's sprained ankle has improved, and the team has listed him as questionable to play at Green Bay.

Reiff practiced on a limited basis Thursday, after missing the previous game. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander was also listed as questionable to play the Packers on Saturday, after sitting out the previous game because of a rib injury. The only player the Vikings declared out was defensive back Tramaine Brock, who plays primarily on special teams. He has a foot injury.

The Packers, meanwhile, won't be close to full strength. Wide receiver Davante Adams is out with a concussion. Outside linebacker Nick Perry is doubtful because of ankle and shoulder injuries. Outside linebacker Clay Matthews (hamstring), right guard Jahri Evans (knee) and cornerback Davon House (shoulder, back) are questionable.

