Vikings-Packers Capsule

MINNESOTA (11-3) at GREEN BAY (7-7)
Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC
OPENING LINE — Vikings by 8 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Vikings 10-4, Packers 7-7
SERIES RECORD — Packers lead 60-51-2
LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Packers 23-10, Oct. 15
LAST WEEK — Vikings beat Bengals 34-7; Packers lost to Panthers 31-24
AP PRO32 RANKING — Vikings No. 3, Packers No. 18
VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (9), PASS (9)
VIKINGS
PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (18), PASS (22)
PACKERS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Teams' first meeting since Packers QB Aaron Rodgers broke right collarbone following hard hit by Vikings LB Anthony Barr in Week 6. Rodgers missed next seven games, returned for last week's loss at Carolina, and was placed on season-ending injured reserve this week. ... Vikings have clinched NFC North, second division title in last three seasons. ... Vikings have won three of last four in series. ... QB Case Keenum averaging 268.2 yards over last six games, with 13 TDs and four INTs. ... RB Jerick McKinnon has 184 scrimmage yards and two TDs in last two games against Packers. ... Pro Bowl WR Adam Thielen averaging 98.9 yards in last nine road games, including five scores. ... Pro Bowl DE Everson Griffen has seven sacks and two forced fumbles over last six road games. ... DE Danielle Hunter had 1 1/2 sacks in last meeting against Packers. ... Harrison Smith only safety since 2014 with at least five sacks (eight) and 10 interceptions (10). ... Packers eliminated from playoff race, first time to miss
