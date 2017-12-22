Canada's Simmerling wins bronze in World Cup skicross race

INNICHEN, Italy — Vancouver's Georgia Simmerling earned her second podium appearance in as many days, finishing third Friday in a World Cup skicross race.

Simmerling followed up a silver in a race Thursday by edging Switzerland's Fanny Smith for a repeat trip to the podium.

Sandra Naeslund of Sweden was first and Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France was second.

Britt Phelan of Mont-Tremblant, Que., finished in sixth-place.

On the men's side, Toronto's Kevin Drury was the top Canadian in eighth.