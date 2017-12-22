Canada's Simmerling wins bronze in World Cup skicross race
INNICHEN, Italy — Vancouver's Georgia Simmerling earned her second podium appearance in as many days, finishing third Friday in a World Cup skicross race.
Simmerling followed up a silver in a race Thursday by edging Switzerland's Fanny Smith for a repeat trip to the podium.
Sandra Naeslund of Sweden was first and Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France was second.
Britt Phelan of Mont-Tremblant, Que., finished in sixth-place.
On the men's side, Toronto's Kevin Drury was the top Canadian in eighth.
Switzerland's Marc Bischofberger won gold, followed by Sweden's Viktor Anderssson and Switzerland's Alex Fiva.