Nationals finalize $4M, 1-year deal with 1B Matt Adams

WASHINGTON — The Nationals have finalized a deal with first baseman/outfielder Matt Adams.

General manager Mike Rizzo on Friday announced Washington agreed to terms with Adams on a one-year contract. The deal to make Adams the Nationals' new backup first baseman is worth $4 million.

The 29-year-old hit .274 last season with a career-best 20 home runs and 65 RBIs with the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves. He is a career .271 hitter in six major league seasons.

Adams effectively replaces Adam Lind, who became a free agent after the Nationals declined to exercise a 2018 option in his contract. Adams has nine career pinch-hit home runs, and his 41 pinch-hit RBis lead the majors since he came up in 2012.

