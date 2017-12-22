Nicholas Baptiste scores in overtime lift Americans over Rocket 3-2

LAVAL, Que. — Nicholas Baptiste scored at 3:51 of overtime as the Rochester Americans edged the Laval Rocket 3-2 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Kyle Criscuolo's second goal of the game forced the extra period for the Americans (18-6-6), as he scored at 18:20 of the third with the goalie pulled for the extra attacker.

Eric Gelinas and Chris Terry found the back of the net for the Rocket (11-13-7).

Linus Ullmark made 34 saves for the win as Charlie Lindgren stopped 25-of-28 shots in defeat.