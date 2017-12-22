No. 23 Seton Hall suspends Sanogo for violating rules

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — No. 23 Seton Hall says it is suspending Ismael Sanogo for violating team and university rules.

School officials announced the suspension Friday but declined to specify Sanogo's infraction.

Coach Kevin Willard said in a statement that he hopes Sanogo will make necessary changes to be "allowed back on this team."

Sanogo will miss the team's next game on Saturday against Manhattan.

Sanogo has averaged nearly 4.3 points and 13 minutes in Seton Hall's first 12 games, starting five. He scored 10 points against Rutgers on Dec. 16.

