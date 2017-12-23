Brighton ends 7-game winless streak, beats Watford 1-0

BRIGHTON, England — Brighton ended its seven-game winless streak with a 1-0 Premier League victory over out-of-form Watford on Saturday.

Brighton had not found the net from open play for more than 10 1/2 hours when German midfielder Pascal Gross cut on to his right foot and let fly with a 64th-minute drive which flew under Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.

The well-earned win in the midtable clash was much needed for Seagulls manager Chris Hughton, ending a run of three points from a possible 27. The Hornets' fourth-straight league defeat puts a little more pressure on coach Marco Silva.