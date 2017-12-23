Lakers' Brandon Ingram out against Blazers with quad issues
LOS ANGELES — Lakers forward Brandon Ingram will not play against the Portland Trail Blazers because of a right quadriceps bruise and tendinitis in his left quadriceps.
Los Angeles announced Ingram's absence prior to the game Saturday night. Ingram had 12 points, three rebounds and four assists in a 113-106 loss at Golden State on Friday night. He played 35 1/2 minutes against the defending NBA champions, his lightest workload during a busy eight-day stretch. Los Angeles also played road games at New York and Cleveland, a home game against Golden State and a game at Houston before playing in Oakland.
Ingram is averaging 16 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in his second season.
