Raiders say there's 'good chance' WR Amari Cooper will play

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Coach Jack Del Rio says there's a "good chance" the Oakland Raiders will have receiver Amari Cooper back after he missed last week's game with a sprained ankle.

Cooper was listed as questionable on Saturday for the game Monday night at Philadelphia.

In other injury news, cornerback David Amerson is listed as doubtful and will likely miss his eighth straight game with a foot injury. Defensive linemen Mario Edwards Jr. and Treyvon Hester have also been ruled out with ankle injuries.

Centre Rodney Hudson (ankle, illness), linebacker Bruce Irvin (concussion), defensive lineman Denico Autry (hand, ankle), and defensive backs Keith McGill (knee, illness) and Dexter McDonald (knee) are all listed as questionable.

The Raiders also promoted tight end Pharaoh Brown from the practice squad to the active roster and placed Clive Walford on injured reserve with a concussion.

