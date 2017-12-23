Scott scores 18 in Wizards' 130-103 win over skidding Magic

WASHINGTON — One night after a humiliating defeat, the Washington Wizards set a season high for points and rolled to an easy win.

Mike Scott scored 18 points, Otto Porter Jr. and Bradley Beal each had 17, and the Wizards beat Orlando 130-103 on Saturday to hand the injury-ravaged Magic their eighth straight loss.

Seven players scored in double figures as Washington rebounded from a 35-point rout at Brooklyn on Friday. Markieff Morris and Kelly Oubre had 16 points apiece. John Wall added 10 points and 13 assists.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks had no simple explanation for the two games.

"Welcome to the world of coaching," he said. "(Friday) night's game was a horrible game. There was nothing positive about it."

Orlando, which has lost 19 of 22, was led by Elfrid Payton's career-high 30 points.

Magic centre Nikola Vucevic broke his left index finger with about seven minutes remaining in the first quarter and will be out indefinitely. Vucevic joins three of Orlando's opening-night starters on the sideline with injuries. Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon and Terrence Ross are also hurt.

Vucevic said he got tangled up with Washington centre Ian Mahinmi.

"I tried to get out," Vucevic said. "As I went away I think he might (have) pulled my finger, I'm not sure. I heard it pop when it happened."

Washington took the lead late in the first quarter and was up 37-29 after one. The Wizards led 72-48 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Magic: Fournier (ankle) sat out his eighth straight game. Gordon (calf) missed his fourth in a row, and F Jonathan Isaac (ankle) was out for a second consecutive game. Orlando coach Frank Vogel wouldn't guess how long they'll be out. "We've got two days until the next game," Vogel said. "There's a chance they're all back. There's a chance none of them are back." ... Ross hasn't played since injuring a knee Nov. 29. ... The Magic briefly led in the first quarter. They hadn't led in their previous 15 quarters.

Wizards: Brooks said Wall, who missed nine games with a left knee injury and played just 16 minutes Friday night, won't be on a minutes restriction soon. By the time Washington plays its next set of back-to-back games (Jan. 5-6), Brooks won't have to worry about Wall's minutes, he said. ... Wall and Morris were assessed technical fouls in the first five minutes.

MISSING VUCEVIC

Without Vucevic, the team's third-leading scorer and top rebounder, Vogel said Bismack Biyombo would get the bulk of the playing time.

"You feel bad for him," Vogel said. "I don't feel bad for our team and for what we're trying to get accomplished. We can't hang our heads and look at all the guys we have out."

Vucevic reacted with relatively little emotion.

"I've never been a part of a team with this many injuries," he said. "We can't catch a break from injuries at all."

BALANCED SCORING

Washington's starters and reserves each contributed 65 points.

"We have so many guys who can shoot the ball," Beal said. "When we're moving it and get body movement and player movement and ball movement, that's great for us rather than just iso ball."

GREAT SCOTT

Scott, who was 9 for 10 from the field on Dec. 15 against the Los Angeles Clippers and 11 for 15 against New Orleans on Tuesday, hit seven of his eight field goal attempts.

Scott, who is in his sixth season, says it's the best he's played in his career.

"Healthy, confidence, work on my game a lot," he said. "With a lot of repetition comes confidence."

UP NEXT

Magic: At the Miami Heat on Tuesday

Wizards: At the Boston Celtics on Monday. Washington plays on Christmas, New Year's Eve and Easter in the regular season for the first time.

___