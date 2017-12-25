Sports

Mutko steps down as president of Russian Football Union

FILE In this file photo taken on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, Vitaly Mutko, Russian Federation Deputy Prime Minister & Russia 2018 WCup Local Organising Committee Chairman, speaks with press during the opening of the WCup Fan ID distribution center in Moscow, Russia.Vitaly Mutko, a Russian government official who has been dogged by allegations of involvement in doping, has temporarily stepped down as president of the Russian Football Union, a move apparently intended to deflect international criticism as Russia prepares to host the 2018 World Cup. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

MOSCOW — Vitaly Mutko, a Russian government official who has been dogged by allegations of involvement in doping, has temporarily stepped down as president of the Russian Football Union.

It's a move apparently intended to deflect international criticism as Russia prepares to host the 2018 World Cup.

Russian news agencies reported Monday that Mutko suspended his activities as president for half-a-year, and Alexander Alayev has been named to succeed him. Mutko retains the job of deputy prime minister overseeing sports.

Investigations by the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Olympic Committee alleged that Mutko was involved in a sophisticated state-sponsored doping program during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Mutko, who served as Russia's sports minister during the Games, has strongly denied all doping allegations.

