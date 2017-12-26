Australia collapse to 327 all out vs England

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia lost its last seven wickets for just 67 runs to be all out for 327 after lunch on the second day of the fourth Ashes test against England on Wednesday.

England's fast bowlers ripped through the Australian middle and lower order batting lineup in ruthless fashion at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with Stuart Broad (4-51), James Anderson (3-61), Chris Woakes (2-72) and debutant Tom Curran (1-65) all taking wickets.

Steve Smith and Shaun Marsh both made half-centuries for Australia after David Warner made a hundred on day one, but no one else made at least 30 and four batsmen were dismissed in single figures.

Curran triggered the Australian collapse when he snared the prized wicket of Smith to belatedly capture his first test victim shortly after the resumption of play.

A jubilant Curran wildly celebrated what he thought was his first wicket on Tuesday's opening day of play when he had Warner caught on 99, but his joy was short-lived when television replays showed he had overstepped the crease and bowled a no ball.

Given a reprieve, Warner brought up his century off the very next ball to add further insult to Curran's rookie error. But the 22-year-old made amends early on Wednesday morning by removing Smith for 76.

The Australian skipper made an unbeaten hundred in the first test then a double century in the third match as Australia regained the Ashes with two games to spare.

He seemed to be on his way to another ton when Curran drew him into false shot and he dragged the ball back on to his stumps after sharing a 100-run partnership with Marsh.

Curran, who was awarded his first test cap when Craig Overton was ruled out of the match with a fractured rib, was mobbed by his teammates who enjoyed one of their best days of an otherwise lopsided series.

Mitch Marsh, who scored a century when he was recalled for the third test in Perth, managed just nine this time before he edged a ball from Woakes on to his stumps then his older brother Shaun fell for 61 when he was given out leg before wicket to Broad after the initial appeal was turned down and referred to the video umpire.