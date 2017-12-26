Canada will lean on experience at world junior championship in Buffalo

GROUP A

CANADA

Last year: Silver

Overall medals: 16 gold, nine silver, five bronze

The skinny: Canada returns as many as seven players, including No. 1 goalie Carter Hart, and coach Dominique Ducharme from the squad that lost in a shootout last year . . . Canada boasts 18 first- and second-round NHL picks . . . Jake Bean and Victor Mete will make sure Canada’s defence is active on the attack . . . Forwards Taylor Raddysh and Robert Thomas have looked good in pre-tournament games.

UNITED STATES

Last year: Gold

Overall medals: Four gold, one silver, five bronze

The skinny: Leaf prospect Joseph Woll was in selection camp hoping to return to the U.S. net for a second year . . . The Americans have 13 first- and second-round picks . . . Five-foot-eight forward Kailer Yamamoto, who impressed with the Oilers, should lead an impressive attack . . . Bob Motzko is the first U.S. coach in back-to-back world junior championships since Keith Allain in 2001-02 . . . The Americans have never won gold in back-to-back tournaments, and have never won at home.

DENMARK

Last year: Fifth place

Overall medals: None

The skinny: Denmark posted its best result last year, and believes it is making a leap into the tier below the usual medal threats . . . Sharks prospect Joachim Blichfeld scored against Canada in an exhibition game . . . Four Danes have been drafted: Blichfeld, centre Nikolai Krag (St. Louis), winger Jonas Rondbjerg (Vegas) and defenceman Malte Setkov (Detroit).

SLOVAKIA

Last year: Eighth place

Overall medals: Two bronze

The skinny: Slovakia’s goal will be to survive. They don’t have much depth, with most of their players coming from the national Orange 20 program, modelled somewhat after the U.S. National Development program. Their best players are in North America, including Adam Ruzicka (Sarnia) and Marian Studenic (Hamilton) . . . The coaching remains consistent, with Ernest Bokros returning . . . The Slovaks won bronze in 2015.

FINLAND

Last year: Ninth place

Overall medals: Four gold, four silver, six bronze

The skinny: Leafs prospect Eemeli Rasanen, at six-foot-seven, will tower on the blue line . . . Finland has 14 first- and second-round picks . . . The Finns should be medal contenders after last year’s complete disaster, when they had just one win and replaced their coach during the tournament . . . Finland bounced back a few months later, winning an under-19 tournament with Sweden, Switzerland, Germany and the Czech Republic. Jere Innala led the way with five goals.

GROUP B

RUSSIA

Last year: Bronze

Overall medals: 13 gold, 12 silver, 10 bronze (Includes medals won as Soviet Union and CIS)

The skinny: The last time Russia won gold was in 2011, in Buffalo . . . Valeri Bragin returns as coach and, based on the Canada-Russia series in November, has decided to play a North American-style game. That should suit Barrie’s Andrei Svechnikov, the top-ranked forward prospect for the June draft . . . Most of the team will be older, with Vitaly Abramov expected to lead the offence.

SWEDEN

Last year: Fourth place

Overall medals: Two gold, 10 silver, five bronze

The skinny: A favoured team got a boost when the Sabres loaned forward Alexander Nylander to the Swedes. They also have Leafs blue-line prospect Timothy Liljegren, on loan from the Marlies, and Rasmus Dahlin, the top European and defensive prospect . . . Forwards Lias Andersson and Elias Pettersson should provide plenty of offence . . . This group recently won the Four Nations Cup, sweeping Russia, the Czechs and Finland . . . The Swedes have won 40 games in a row in the preliminary rounds, but haven’t won a world junior medal since a 2014 silver.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Last year: Sixth place

Overall medals: Two gold, five silver, seven bronze (Includes medals as Czechoslovakia)

The skinny: The core of this group won the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament in 2016, led by draft-eligible winger Filip Zadina. He is supported by 2017 first-rounders Martin Necas (Carolina) and Filip Chytil (N.Y. Rangers) and coach Filip Pesan is very high on 17-year-old winger Jakub Lauko . . . Goalie Jakub Skarek, the backup last year, has been a starter in the top Czech league. The Czechs haven’t won a medal since earning bronze in 2005. The hockey program is rising, but not a threat yet.

SWITZERLAND

Last year: Seventh place

Overall medals: One bronze

The skinny: The Swiss asked for, but did not get, New Jersey rookie Nico Hischier, the top pick in the 2017 NHL draft . . . Their commitment to defence means medal contenders should be afraid of them, but the Swiss are probably not a contender themselves . . . Switzerland won the International Chablais Hockey Trophy featuring Germany, Norway and Slovakia. Forward Axel Simic led the tournament with five goals . . . Nico Gross, a 17-year-old with Oshawa, is on the watch list of most NHL scouts.

BELARUS

Last year: Gold, Division 1-A

Overall medals: None