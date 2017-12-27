115 skiers rescued from chairlift in Vermont; no one injured

PERU, Vt. — Officials say 115 skiers had to be rescued when high winds caused a chairlift to come to an abrupt stop at Bromley Mountain in Vermont.

Resort officials say the mishap took place on Christmas Day and that it took more than two hours to get all of the skiers down. No one was hurt.

The resort website showed Wednesday that the Sun Mountain Express lift is still closed.

Bromley Mountain executive Michael van Eyck tells the Burlington Free Press that high winds caused the rescue to take longer than expected.

He said the lift is designed to operate in winds up to 50 mph and that gusts were at 40 mph before a sudden burst of cold air.

