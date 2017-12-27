Adam Erne scores go-ahead goal early in third, Crunch hold on to beat Marlies
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Dennis Yan had two goals and an assist as the Syracuse Crunch held off the Toronto Marlies 5-4 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.
Adam Erne broke a 4-4 tie 3:48 into the third period for the Crunch (16-12-3), who also got goals from Mathieu Joseph and Kevin Lynch.
Andreas Johnsson, Chris Mueller, Frederik Gauthier and Miro Aaltonen supplied the offence for the Marlies (22-10-0).
Louis Domingue made 22 saves for the win as Garret Sparks stopped 28-of-33 shots in a losing cause.
Syracuse went 2 for 3 on the power play while Toronto failed to score on two chances with the man advantage.
