Hawks centre Dedmon cleared to resume basketball activities
ATLANTA — Hawks
Coach Mike Budenholzer said a CT scan showed the bone is healing on schedule, though Dedmon might need another 10-14 days before he's ready to play.
Dedmon has missed the last 14 games and still leads the NBA-worst Hawks with a 7.8 rebounding average. In 20 games — all starts — Dedmon averaged 11.1 points. The fifth-year veteran is in his first season with Atlanta.
