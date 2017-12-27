Islanders come from behind to beat Sabres 3-2 in OT

NEW YORK — Mathew Barzal scored 1:08 into overtime to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

New York has won three of five to improve to 20-13-4. Jason Chimera and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders.

Zemgus Girgensons and Kyle Okposo scored for last-place Buffalo (9-20-8), which has lost four of five.

New York entered ranked second in the NHL in goals per game (3.56) and total goals (128), while the Sabres were last in both categories (2.17 and 78).

Despite the significant statistical disparity between the teams, the game was, in essence, a goaltending duel as Jaroslav Halak stopped 34 shots for the Islanders, and Robin Lehner made 33 saves for Buffalo. It marked the eighth time this season Lehner stopped at least 30 shots in a game.

But it was Bailey who made the pivotal play, scoring his 11th goal on a snap shot with 1:09 left in regulation to tie it at 2. Bailey then set up Barzal, an early Calder Trophy contender for Rookie of the Year, for the game-winner.

Halak's most important save came two minutes into the third when he kept the game tied 1-all with a body stop on Jordan Nolan's breakaway. Minutes later, though, he was beaten by former Islanders teammate Okposo to give Buffalo its first lead, 2-1, with his sixth of the season.

By comparison, Lehner's worknight started much earlier.

The teams went into the first intermission without having scored, although New York had a slight 14-11 advantage in shots on goal, most of which occurred in the opening eight minutes as the Islanders outshot the Sabres 10-1.

New York and Buffalo continued trading chances early in the second. Casey Cizikas fired high and wide on a short-handed semi-breakaway 40 seconds into the period, and Halak stopped Okposo's wraparound attempt 15 seconds later.

It took until the 3:41 mark of the second period for a goal to be scored, and it came from an unlikely source: Chimera. The veteran Islander followed linemate Cal Clutterbuck's left wing drive and pushed the rebound into the net for his second goal of the season, and first since Dec. 1.

Just more than six minutes later, Girgensons converted Jack Eichel's behind-the-net feed for his third goal of the season.

NOTES: Buffalo outshot New York 36-33. The Sabres were 0 for 4 on the power play, and New York went 0 for 2. . The teams finish their three-game season series Feb. 8 in Buffalo. . New York D Calvin de Haan missed his fourth straight game with an upper-body injury, and LW Nikolay Kulemin sat out his 22nd straight game with an upper-body injury. . After missing two straight games, D Dennis Seidenberg dressed for New York. . D Ryan Pulock, RW Steve Bernier and C Alan Quine were scratched by the Islanders. . Buffalo scratched D Victor Antipin, D Josh Gorges and C Scott Wilson. . The announced attendance was 15,027.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Continue their three-game New York City-area swing Friday night in New Jersey.

Islanders: Visit the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

