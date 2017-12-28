Bills-Dolphins Capsule
BUFFALO (8-7) at MIAMI (6-9)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Bills by 2 1/2
RECORD VS SPREAD — Buffalo 8-6-1, Miami 5-8-2
SERIES RECORD — Dolphins lead 60-46-1
LAST MEETING — Bills beat Dolphins 24-16, Dec. 17
LAST WEEK — Bills lost to Patriots 37-16; Dolphins lost to Chiefs 29-13
AP PRO32 RANKING — Bills No. 14, Dolphins No. 24
BILLS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (6), PASS (32)
BILLS
DOLPHINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27T), RUSH (28), PASS (19)
DOLPHINS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Bills have won six of past nine meetings. ... Buffalo has allowed 21 touchdowns rushing, most in NFL. Dolphins rank last with three touchdowns rushing. ... Bills could end 17-year playoff drought — longest active streak in North America's four major professional sports . ... Buffalo clinches with win and Baltimore loss; win and loss or tie by Tennessee and Los Angeles Chargers; tie and losses by Los Angeles and Tennessee. ... Buffalo has 20 players left who were on team last season. ... Bills have managed 20 first downs just once in past seven games — against Dolphins two weeks ago. ... Buffalo hasn't scored touchdown on
