Bills-Dolphins Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Bills have won six of past nine meetings. ... Buffalo has allowed 21 touchdowns rushing, most in NFL. Dolphins rank last with three touchdowns rushing. ... Bills could end 17-year playoff drought — longest active streak in North America's four major professional sports . ... Buffalo clinches with win and Baltimore loss; win and loss or tie by Tennessee and Los Angeles Chargers; tie and losses by Los Angeles and Tennessee. ... Buffalo has 20 players left who were on team last season. ... Bills have managed 20 first downs just once in past seven games — against Dolphins two weeks ago. ... Buffalo hasn't scored touchdown on offence in past six quarters. ... Bills have converted 2 of 15 fourth-down chances. ... LeSean McCoy's 1,554 yards from scrimmage account for 34 per cent of Bills' net yards. ... Guard Richie Incognito, 12-year veteran, has chance to finish season on team with winning record for first time. ... Miami WR Jarvis Landry leads NFL with 103 catches, but ranks 108th at 8.7 yards per catch. He needs eight receptions to break team record of 110 he set in 2015. He needs 105 yards to become first Miami player with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. ... RB Kenyan Drake has three runs of at least 40 yards, which is tied for second most in league. ... Dolphins have been outscored by 106 points, their biggest disparity since one-win season in 2007. ... Miami has had lead to start fourth quarter in only two games. ... Dolphins have converted 31 per cent of third downs, worst in NFL. ... Miami ranks third worst with turnover differential of minus 13. ... Dolphins' red-zone defence ranks third worst. ... Fantasy Tip: In five games against Dolphins, Tyrod Taylor has passer rating of 115.6 with nine touchdown passes and no interceptions.