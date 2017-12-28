Former Dolphins assistant 'doing well' in wake of scandal
DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins offensive
Foerster resigned, apologized and said he was seeking medical help after a video on social media appeared to show him snorting lines of white powder while sweet-talking a Las Vegas model.
"I have stayed in touch with him," Christensen said Thursday. "He's a good friend, and I think things are going well for him. That'd probably be all I'd want to say, is that he's doing well. He's working hard and he's a good man, and he'll work on his life just like the rest of us."
The offensive line has struggled, and Miami (6-9) closes out its disappointing season Sunday against Buffalo.
