Highest Run-scorers in Test Cricket
15,921_Sachin Tendulkar, India (200 tests)
13,378_Ricky Ponting, Australia (168)
13,289_Jacques Kallis, South Africa (166)
13,288_Rahul Dravid, India (164)
12,400_Kumar Sangakkara, Sri Lanka (134)
11,956_x-Alastair Cook, England (151)
11,953_Brian Lara, West Indies (131)
11,867_Shivnarine Chanderpaul, West Indies (164)
11,814_Mahela Jayawardene, Sri Lanka (149)
11,174_Allan Border, Australia (156)
10,927_Steve Waugh, Australia (168)
10,122_Sunil Gavaskar, India (125)
10,099_x-Younis Khan, Pakistan (118)
x-active
