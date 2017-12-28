Sports

Highest Run-scorers in Test Cricket

15,921_Sachin Tendulkar, India (200 tests)

13,378_Ricky Ponting, Australia (168)

13,289_Jacques Kallis, South Africa (166)

13,288_Rahul Dravid, India (164)

12,400_Kumar Sangakkara, Sri Lanka (134)

11,956_x-Alastair Cook, England (151)

11,953_Brian Lara, West Indies (131)

11,867_Shivnarine Chanderpaul, West Indies (164)

11,814_Mahela Jayawardene, Sri Lanka (149)

11,174_Allan Border, Australia (156)

10,927_Steve Waugh, Australia (168)

10,122_Sunil Gavaskar, India (125)

10,099_x-Younis Khan, Pakistan (118)

x-active

