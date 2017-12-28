Public service for Maple Leafs legend Johnny Bower planned for later date

A private funeral for Toronto Maple Leafs legend Johnny Bower has been planned, with a public service to follow at a later date.

Bower, a Hall of Fame goaltender who remained a beloved face of the Maple Leafs long after his retirement form the NHL, died Tuesday at age 93 after a short battle with pneumonia.

The private service will be held in Oakville, Ont., with details of a public service of remembrance to be made available once the date is finalized.